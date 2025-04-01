Supporting the Ramos Family

My Brother in law Aric broke his hip Thanksgiving Day and has been getting delayed back to work ever since. We found out today that he has ANOTHER 2 months before he can be considered for even light duty at work as he has even had to learn to walk again. Since this did not happen on the job he was been denied for, or used all of the assistance available so far, what little there actually is.

My Sister Nikki is great at household management and creative thrifting/recycling, but is at her wits end now as there are some bills (Medical, AC in Texas, lights) that can only be paid in money and not pushed back any further. They are both very hard working and proud, family oriented people. They would never ask for this help themselves but i know they need more than our small family can provide on our own. My Teenage nephew s even trying to get a job after school to help out.

She is the type to always help without expectation, we all were raised that way, but they need whatever you can spare and your prayers that this will be over soon.