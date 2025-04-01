Support for Jen's family

Heavy on demonic attacks right now. Ever since my conversion to the Catholic church I've been publicly doxxed by non Catholics everywhere.... Even locally. I've lost my career to doxing from former employers, my family has launched smear campaigns on me because I can no longer work at my career and Even instructed the neighbors to call CPS LOL! my disabilities have gotten to be unmanageable leading to me not being able to upkeep my home to what is needed, sometimes losing complete use of my hands and arms, no food in the house due to Old employers being uncooperative with the state and refusing to fill out paperwork. Now my car has broken down. I pay 1000$ a month for this car. It was my means of survival. Please pray for my girls and I. 😭😭😭. Lord your will be done. Even if it was meant for bad my Lord will mean it for good. Even so I bless you Lord. I will still stand up on confirmation day to make public entrance into full communion with Mother church. I do not say that I am deserving of help. Not even close. As a matter of fact I'm facing the consequences to a lifestyle of turmoil I created by making poor choices before I chose to follow Jesus. But I will be grateful and provide receipts and proof that I used the money provided wisely. And I will be humbled for any help given. God bless you all. And thankyou for just being here. Being supportive and loving my family and I. God bless you all. You are in my daily intentions