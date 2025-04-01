Scotty&Sandi safe haven support

Scotty&Sandi with Oden , Magic,Willa, and Teeka are living in a pine cabin off river in the woods , We have come to love this place because it’s a safe place and us wellbeing and love .Sandi and I are seniors and have a certain income and everything else raises around you except your income no matter how hard you work . We have come to a place in time that we just my lose our residency due to higher coast and basically living and survival for our animals, This is difficult for me, the household provider still working to keep it all going .As you know times are tough and I have. Been getting tougher and older praying everyday day for strength, and I don’t break . Anyone that helps us my wife ,and animals will be deeply appreciated, and I know and thank you everyday for what you have done for us , Much Love to you all “