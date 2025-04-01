Help 9 Abandoned Cats Get the Care They Deserve!

Goal:
EUR €2,900
Raised:
EUR €150
Campaign funds will be received by Madara Kozule
Their Story: Left Behind, but Not Forgotten
These nine helpless cats have been abandoned, left to survive on their own without food, shelter, or medical care. They deserve a second chance at a healthy and safe life!
I am fully committed to feeding them daily, but they need urgent veterinary care, including their first medical check-up, vaccinations, and spay/neuter procedures to prevent future suffering. This is where I need your help.
How Your Donations Will Help
Here’s the breakdown of the estimated costs in Europe for all 9 cats:
First veterinary visit (exams, deworming, flea treatment): ~€80 per cat × 9 = €720
Spay/neuter surgery: ~€150 per cat × 9 = €1,350
First vaccinations: ~€70 per cat × 9 = €630
Total needed: €2,900
Every euro will directly go towards giving these cats a healthier future.
Please Donate & Share
Even a small donation can make a huge difference! If you love animals and want to help these 9 abandoned souls, please consider contributing or sharing this fundraiser.
🙏 Thank you for your kindness and support! ❤️🐾
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.