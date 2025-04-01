Help 9 Abandoned Cats Get the Care They Deserve!

Their Story: Left Behind, but Not Forgotten

These nine helpless cats have been abandoned, left to survive on their own without food, shelter, or medical care. They deserve a second chance at a healthy and safe life!

I am fully committed to feeding them daily, but they need urgent veterinary care, including their first medical check-up, vaccinations, and spay/neuter procedures to prevent future suffering. This is where I need your help.

How Your Donations Will Help

Here’s the breakdown of the estimated costs in Europe for all 9 cats:

First veterinary visit (exams, deworming, flea treatment): ~€80 per cat × 9 = €720

Spay/neuter surgery: ~€150 per cat × 9 = €1,350

First vaccinations: ~€70 per cat × 9 = €630

Total needed: €2,900

Every euro will directly go towards giving these cats a healthier future.

Please Donate & Share

Even a small donation can make a huge difference! If you love animals and want to help these 9 abandoned souls, please consider contributing or sharing this fundraiser.





🙏 Thank you for your kindness and support! ❤️🐾