Freedom for a Mother

Hi my name is Kierra for many years I endured mental and emotional abuse through manipulation by someone I loved the most. Over looking the red flags and the subliminal jabs that should have shown me how I was viewed in his world and only got worse when I had our son in 2020. While trying to break the mental and emotional hold all while going through postpartum I was just drained and didn't know up from down left from right the threats from him and disrespectful conversations just kept coming. I grew my strength and he hated his control was slipping.

Fast forward to October 2024 as a last resort I need him to take our son to a doctor’s appointment. He saw my son with an Elsa doll that was given to him by the mother of one of his closest friend that gained her wings made him mad. He decided to throw it away while me and my son were seen by the doctor . We got into an argument because he didn’t understand its sentimental value and I didn’t back down he got physical hitting me and dragging me out of the vehicle in front of our son. When I chose to protect myself he decided to call the police and play victim. Now I am faced with Felony charges and losing my son because the state is trying their hardest to persecute me by not telling the full story and withholding witness statements.





I am asking you all to help with lawyer fees to help me fight . No amount is to big or small and greatly appreciate! I would also appreciate if you could share! Thank you in advance and God bless you !