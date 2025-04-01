Restoration of Home and Hope For the Rico Family!

My dear friend Miss Trina, on or about March 4th, had a tree fall upon her home and caused major damage. The insurance company is not going to cover it as they deem the property totaled due to circumstances beyond her control.

Miss Trina and her daughter and grandson live together. So, this affects the 3 of them.

Miss Trina shared this shortly after the disaster took place.

"Nahum 1:7 says, "The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble. He knows those who take refuge in Him".

This verse means that God is a reliable and unshakeable fortress who offers protection and help to those who have faith in Him.

Just reminder to everyone to count your blessings and be so very Thankful! 🙏

Bad storm came through Tuesday night around 8 pm we were just getting ready for bed and a tree fell on our home. Yes we were in it when it happened... Scared us pretty bad, but we are fine!

Yes... the ceilings are falling in, water was everywhere, and we have no power as the winds snapped the meter pole at the ground when the tornado came over. But we are BLESSED!

Uncle Dalton and Shellie thank you for coming out and giving us support and a helping hand moving the freezer and Nick for special pizza delivery and helping with Owen and moving the freezer and all. Connie thank you for helping us move the food, so we didn't lose it all. Thank you, Mr. Jack and Ms. Sarah, for popping over to make sure we were all okay! Prayers and offers of help from friends and family are so appreciated. "





Please may you find it in your hearts to give! Any amount adds up quickly!

May your gift be returned to you tenfold!