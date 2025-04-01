Give a Home to Poor and Street Children





In a world where every child deserves love, safety, and a family, too many are left alone—without a home, care, or hope. We believe that no child should have to face life on the streets. Our mission is to bring these children into a loving, faith-filled home where they will receive food, education, medical care, and—most importantly—a family that cherishes them.

Many have asked how they can help. First and foremost, we ask for your faithful prayers for protection, healing, and transformation in these children’s lives. If you feel led to give, your support will help provide a safe home, daily care, and the resources needed to adopt and nurture these children as our own. Every gift is a step toward giving them a future filled with love and belonging.

Thank you for standing with us in faith, love, and in action.

"God sets the lonely in families..." — Psalm 68:6