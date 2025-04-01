Tenleys Mission Trip to Guyana

We have a wonderful opportunity, that God has given us, to go on an overseas mission trip to Guyana, South America. We are so excited about going on this trip to use our skills and abilities for the glory of God and to share His love.

This is a 10-day mission trip (August 5 – 14) and we will be a part of a team of teenagers that will minister to the local community reaching all ages. We will be going door to door in the mornings to share the Good News of Jesus and to pray with folks in their homes.

The afternoons will include working with children and in the evenings, we will be with teens and young adults. We will have craft and game time with the children leading to praise and worship as well as teaching and prayer time. The evenings will consist of praise/worship, drama skits, fellowship, teachings, and prayer.

Primarily, please pray for us and our team as we prepare for this mission and while we are there. Pray that people will see the love of Jesus through us and that God will touch them. Our prayer is for this trip to be life changing for the Guyanese people and ourselves.

We are asking for you to partner on this mission trip by supporting us in prayer and financially. By giving to this endeavor, you become a part of our team spreading the Love of Jesus. Your financial support would be appreciated. Any amount of support is a huge blessing!