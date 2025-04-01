Support Our Friend Storeboy

The Ontario icestorm devastated many small businesses in Ontario the weekend of March 29-30, 2025. One of these was a small community grocery store operated by our good friend Storeboy. He has lost thousands of dollars in perishable goods that he is unable to replace.

This fund will help him replace these goods and hopefully purchase an emergency generator to use in future natural disasters. The Ontario provincial government is currently not assisting such businesses.

A friend to many and a great human being, let's return the favor and give back to this hard working honest Canadian small business owner. He deserves it!

Thank you!!