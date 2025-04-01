My work hours got cut and I need help

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by John Dickson
I love my job, but the changing business makes it hard to plan my life. Recently my work hours were cut almost in half. Finding another job at my age will be extremely difficult especially as I have no car. My car was repossessed almost 5 years ago which was the last time my hours were cut to the bone.
I just turned 64, and if you could help me it would be a wonderful birthday present.
Praying for you, brother! Shared with a couple friend groups, so who's to say how far word will travel? (I'm no social butterfly though...)
