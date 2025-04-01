Italy Missions Trip for Jacob and Davide

Help Support Jacob and Davide's Missions Trip to Italy!

Jacob (15) and Davide (13) are raising funds to help offset the costs of their upcoming missions trip to Italy with Great Rock Church in Danvers, MA. This will be their second year participating in this incredible mission, following the success of their 2024 trip.

During last year’s mission, Jacob, Davide, and their team made a lasting impact on the communities they visited. They reached over 25 children and their families in Rome, and over 50 children and families in Siracusa, Sicily. The relationships built and the lives touched were truly meaningful, and the experience was transformative for everyone involved.

Both the local churches and the children who attended the Bible camps set up by Jacob, Davide, and their team were so moved by the trip that they have requested their return—and this time, for a longer stay!

Your generous support will help make this trip possible, continuing the important work of sharing the love and teachings of Christ with others. Thank you for partnering with Jacob and Davide in their mission to spread hope and faith in Italy.



