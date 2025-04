Dear Community,

I want to share something personal with you as I navigate a deeply challenging season. There’s a situation unfolding that requires professional guidance, and while I can’t share all the details publicly, it directly affects my little family and my ability to continue homeschooling my son.

If you feel led to support financially, it would be an incredible gift during this time. But even more than that, I ask for your prayers—prayers for wisdom, strength, and for God’s hand to guide every step. Your love and encouragement mean more than words can express, and I am so grateful to be surrounded by such a caring community.

If you feel comfortable, please consider sharing this with others who might want to stand with us. Thank you for being a part of our journey. 💛