Support Olivia 2k4 F&F

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $100
Raised this month:
USD $50
Campaign funds will be received by Olivia Cottle
I’m stepping into a new season with YWAM Nashville, working with Fire & Fragrance. I’ll be staffing our Discipleship Training School this fall, mentoring students, and leading a team to the Nations. In the meantime, I’m serving with our local outreach team, evangelizing, and coordinating events for college students, women, and those in need
I know God will give you a bountiful harvest!
I know God will give you a bountiful harvest!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.