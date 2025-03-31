Campaign Image

Support Olivia 2k4 F&F

I’m stepping into a new season with YWAM Nashville, working with Fire & Fragrance. I’ll be staffing our Discipleship Training School this fall, mentoring students, and leading a team to the Nations. In the meantime, I’m serving with our local outreach team, evangelizing, and coordinating events for college students, women, and those in need

Avniel
$ 50.00 USD
39 minutes ago

I know God will give you a bountiful harvest!

Avniel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I know God will give you a bountiful harvest!

