Supporting Family

My mother and father in-law are not aware of this, so if you know them, please do not say anything lol. My father in-law has recently been diagnosed with diverticulitis and has had multiple hospital scares and has had to take multiple weeks off of work. As the provider of his household, he has been stressed about the hospital bills rolling in, and life’s regular bills also rolling in while trying to stay strong through all of it. Prayers are absolutely encouraged and needed throughout this time in his life. He still has potential procedures coming up which could put him out of work for even longer. Unsure of the outcome of all of this, the Lord has put it on my heart and my husbands to reach out and ask for any helping hand for him in these quickly changing circumstances. Any little bit will help and we are beyond grateful for those willing to extend anything at all. We pray that through this, he feels the warmth and truth of Gods unfailing love for him. ❤️