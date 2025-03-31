Campaign Image

Supporting the Collins family

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Christopher Collins

Supporting the Collins family

The truck that I use to get to work has ruined the transmission. In need of a 68rfe transmission to get installed in my vehicle to be able to get the truck running again. We are a family of 6 that just moved to a new area. Anything will help. Thank you and God bless you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Bajis
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Prayers brother

D Barr
$ 20.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Sorry it’s not much but hopefully it helps. Take care and good luck with your tranny.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo