Supporting the Collins family

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $120
The truck that I use to get to work has ruined the transmission. In need of a 68rfe transmission to get installed in my vehicle to be able to get the truck running again. We are a family of 6 that just moved to a new area. Anything will help. Thank you and God bless you!
Prayers brother
Sorry it’s not much but hopefully it helps. Take care and good luck with your tranny.
