Supporting Street Life

Emergency Appeal for Kibra Slums Fire Relief

On the night of March 30th, a catastrophic fire tore through our neighborhood in Kibra Slums, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Fueled by strong winds and exacerbated by ongoing heavy rains, the flames rapidly consumed dozens of closely-packed homes along our street. While we are grateful that no lives were lost, our tight-knit community now faces an overwhelming crisis - over 15 families have been rendered homeless, with women, children, and elderly residents particularly vulnerable. The immediate needs are dire: families are sleeping in the open under relentless rainfall, children are going hungry, and the risk of waterborne diseases looms as sanitation systems were damaged.

Our community is banding together in this time of need, but we urgently require external support to provide temporary shelter, food supplies, clean water, clothing, and basic medical care. Looking ahead, we will need building materials and tools to reconstruct our homes and restore normalcy to our lives. This disaster has struck a community already grappling with poverty, making recovery even more challenging without assistance. We humbly appeal to organizations, well-wishers, and humanitarian agencies to stand with Kibra during this difficult time. Your support will help restore dignity and hope to an entire street of families who have lost everything.