Hey everyone! I am Kayleen and this year in July I will (hopefully) be going on a mission trip to Mozambique, Africa with Family Church! I am so excited as this will be my first ever time on a mission trip.

Trip Summary:

"We will journey to experience the vibrant community of Gumbane village.

Our purpose going there is multifaceted: Supporting the essential feeding program, participating in local services, and hosting a significant youth conference.

And, to crown this already remarkable experience, we shall embark on a classic African safari, venturing into the wilds to witness the continent's breathtaking natural wonders."

I'm hoping for this trip to be truly life changing for myself, the people I meet, and the people I'm going with. I cannot wait to experience life outside of the US and to see how God can reach the lives of so many. The trip costs a flat 3500 which is a lot for a teenage student like myself so I am starting this fundraiser in hopes that someone might want to support what we're doing!

If you feel led to help, donate using the link or my Venmo attached! ❤️🖤💚💛