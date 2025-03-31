Happy Land Orphanage

Can you imagine raising 32 children in addition to your own family? Can you imagine doing this in a two bedroom one ba home? Happy Land Safe Haven has been doing this for over 15 years. Taking in unwanted children who were abandoned. Help had come here and there, which allowed small additions and bathrooms to be put in over the years, but it’s never been enough. The kids keep coming and the need keeps growing. Now the unthinkable has happened. A storm no one saw coming had just about washed away their meek home and these kids have lost so much. We are looking to rebuild their safe haven with walls that won’t crumble and clothes that won’t make them sick because of the mold. Please help us bring back the only security these kids have known. I personally will be traveling there this June to witness to them and show them the love of God. Would you please join me and help with whatever you can. These kids need us.

Please note: $1 NAD is $0.05 in USD . For example, $250 NAD is about $14.50 in USD



James: 1:27 “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

Thank you,

Annginette