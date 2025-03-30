Campaign Image

Joe Israel Goes to Nationals!

Goal:

 USD $800

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Liz Israel

Campaign funds will be received by John Israel

Joe Israel Goes to Nationals!

Help us support Joe on his National testing for Business Professionals of America. Joe will be traveling to Florida to represent (Bay City) Western High School. Any support towards his journey is much appreciated! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jill McCormick
$ 50.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Congrats Joe! Love, Aunt Jill & Uncle John Natalie, Sean, Liam 💗

Maria and Dan Oslund
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

We are so proud of you Joe!! Congratulations! We love you and are praying for you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo