Joe Israel Goes to Nationals!

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by John Israel
Help us support Joe on his National testing for Business Professionals of America. Joe will be traveling to Florida to represent (Bay City) Western High School. Any support towards his journey is much appreciated!
Congrats Joe! Love, Aunt Jill & Uncle John Natalie, Sean, Liam 💗
We are so proud of you Joe!! Congratulations! We love you and are praying for you!
