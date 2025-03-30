Campaign Image

Helping The Campbell's

Helping The Campbell's

Life shouldn't be this way. We work so hard and can't afford groceries and rent and bills. My son and I are working to make ends meet and it's not enough. Glory be to God for his Grace And Love. Your help matters.  Thank you for your support. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

May God bless you and yours. Wil pray for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

I feel your pan , people were there for me when I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer back in September . Hang in there , GOD has you and your family in his hands.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Hope this helps a bit Cowboy, Luv, Mamma

