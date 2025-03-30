Helping The Campbell's

Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Jason Campbell
Life shouldn't be this way. We work so hard and can't afford groceries and rent and bills. My son and I are working to make ends meet and it's not enough. Glory be to God for his Grace And Love. Your help matters. Thank you for your support.
May God bless you and yours. Wil pray for you all.
I feel your pan , people were there for me when I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer back in September . Hang in there , GOD has you and your family in his hands.
Hope this helps a bit Cowboy, Luv, Mamma
