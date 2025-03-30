Supporting Alice

Support Alice

In a season we didn’t expect, our beloved Alice—a young street child—is in the hospital facing a serious medical situation. As a family, we are walking by faith—trusting in the Lord’s sovereignty, knowing that Jesus is near, and believing that He has a purpose even during this time.

Many have asked how to help Paige. First and foremost, we ask for your faithful prayers for Alice’s healing, peace, and strength. If you feel led to give, your support will help cover her medical expenses and future recovery costs. Every gift is received with gratitude and entrusted to God for His glory and Alice’s good.

We thank you for standing with us in faith, in prayer, and in generosity.

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.* — John 14:27