Help Support Me For YWAM Missions

I would like to briefly share with all of you an opportunity that the Lord has given me. I recently discovered the YWAM (Youth With a Mission) program, as an option instead of going to college this fall. The more I looked into it, the more I saw the Lord give me resources, people related to the program, and confirmation that this is part of His magnificent plan for my life post-graduation. This program runs from October 1st, 2025-March 2026. It is a 6 month program which has a 3 month training session in Kona Hawaii, and then 3 months of utilizing my training to go out and do missionary work to spread the Gospel! There are a multitude of programs within YWAM, but the one I felt the most called to is: “DTS Fire and Fragrance, Least Reached”. This program is focused on training young adults to grow in sharing their faith with the least reached nations (you can read more about this program on their website: https://ywamkona.org/dts/). YWAM focuses on empowering young adults to share their faith with confidence and teaching them how to use their gifts to bring glory to the Lord by serving others.

I have been praying ever since I discovered this program, for the Lord to show me a clear sign that this is really something He wants me to do. Since then, the Lord has consistently provided confirmation and guidance that this is His plan for me. I cannot wait to share the Lords love to nations that have never heard. If able, please help support me through this Journey so that I will be able to spread the word of the Lord to those who have not heard. I thank you so much for your willingness to go along this journey with me.



