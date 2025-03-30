Campaign Image

Aaron McIntyre

 USD $13,000

 USD $1,095

M between March and April of 2022 I had 3 strokes and have been on the seemingly impossible climb of recovery since then, but in the process I lost absolutely EVERYTHING I had, including my wife. Right now the only thing holding me back in life is not having a car in hoping to raise funds to get a car so I can go home and be with my family again after three years in recovery. 
Chris B
$ 1000.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
3 hours ago

Keep the faith!

