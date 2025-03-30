M between March and April of 2022 I had 3 strokes and have been on the seemingly impossible climb of recovery since then, but in the process I lost absolutely EVERYTHING I had, including my wife. Right now the only thing holding me back in life is not having a car in hoping to raise funds to get a car so I can go home and be with my family again after three years in recovery.
Updates
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Prayer Requests
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.
Aaron McIntyre
Goal:
USD $13,000
Raised:
USD $1,095
Campaign created by Aaron McIntyre
Recent Donations
Show:
Chris B -
$ 1000.00 USD
53 minutes ago
Anonymous Giver -
$ 95.00 USD
3 hours ago
Keep the faith!
Aaron McIntyre
Goal:
USD $13,000
Raised:
USD $1,095
Campaign created by Aaron McIntyre
Aaron McIntyre
M between March and April of 2022 I had 3 strokes and have been on the seemingly impossible climb of recovery since then, but in the process I lost absolutely EVERYTHING I had, including my wife. Right now the only thing holding me back in life is not having a car in hoping to raise funds to get a car so I can go home and be with my family again after three years in recovery.
Recent Donations
Show:
Chris B -
$ 1000.00 USD
53 minutes ago
Anonymous Giver -
$ 95.00 USD
3 hours ago
Keep the faith!
Updates
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Prayer Requests
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.