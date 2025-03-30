Campaign Image

Support my education

Goal:

 KES 245,000

Raised:

 KES 240,000

Campaign created by Richard Sirvage Owido

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Owido

Support my education

Support My Education

My name is Richard Sirvage ,Kenyan and a high school student.I am here to seek for help from anyone who can help me clear my school fees and also for my brother.We have been strugling to find someone who can help us .I have been dreaming to be an IT Software manger and Developer but i see this dream coming down.I know that i will find someone who can support me even to pursue higher education abroad.Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to completing my studies and fulfilling my calling. Thank you for believing in my dream and for your generous support!Thank you.

Levina Owido
120000.00 KES
46 minutes ago

Your donations toward supporting my education will be appreciated

Anonymous Giver
120000.00 KES
48 minutes ago

Your contributions towards supporting my education will be appreciated

