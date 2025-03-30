Goal:
KES 245,000
Raised:
KES 240,000
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Owido
Support My Education
My name is Richard Sirvage ,Kenyan and a high school student.I am here to seek for help from anyone who can help me clear my school fees and also for my brother.We have been strugling to find someone who can help us .I have been dreaming to be an IT Software manger and Developer but i see this dream coming down.I know that i will find someone who can support me even to pursue higher education abroad.Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to completing my studies and fulfilling my calling. Thank you for believing in my dream and for your generous support!Thank you.
