Campaign Image

Help Pastor Don Hagen

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $560

Campaign created by Kristin Byers

Campaign funds will be received by Donald Hagen

Help Pastor Don Hagen

Pastor Don Hagen needs your help!

Following service in the U.S. Marine Corp (1963-1966), Don pursued his calling to the ministry.  Pastor Hagen has been faithfully serving the Lord for 55 years.  He currently pastors New Horizon Baptist Chruch in Port Byron, NY.  

While on the road for a Camp Meeting in Bristol, TN., at Brookside Baptist Church, Pastor Hagen suffered a heart attack and stroke.  Hospitalized for a week, several MRI's and additional testing revealed that a second open heart surgery is needed (he had one in 2016), as well as surgery on a partially blocked carotid artery in his neck.  

Pastor Hagen has faithfully preached the Gospel truth and desires to continue the Great Commission.  We are asking for prayers for healing, and donations to help with Pastor Hagen's medical expenses.  Minimizing this financial burden will help him focus on recovery and getting the strength back to continue his ministry.  Please consider helping someone who has spent almost a lifetime helping others, in the name of Jesus.  Every little bit helps!

Thank you & God bless!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Praying for you Don. Sent a message to you under prayer but I don't know if it went through or not. I hope this donation makes it.

Stephanie Fausnacht
$ 200.00 USD
28 minutes ago

Sending prayers 🙏

The Alberico Family
$ 10.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Steve and Jenny Shepherd
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers and hugs from a distance...

Bremalis Rosario
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending Prayers 🙏🏼💕

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo