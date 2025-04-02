Help Pastor Don Hagen

Pastor Don Hagen needs your help!

Following service in the U.S. Marine Corp (1963-1966), Don pursued his calling to the ministry. Pastor Hagen has been faithfully serving the Lord for 55 years. He currently pastors New Horizon Baptist Chruch in Port Byron, NY.

While on the road for a Camp Meeting in Bristol, TN., at Brookside Baptist Church, Pastor Hagen suffered a heart attack and stroke. Hospitalized for a week, several MRI's and additional testing revealed that a second open heart surgery is needed (he had one in 2016), as well as surgery on a partially blocked carotid artery in his neck.

Pastor Hagen has faithfully preached the Gospel truth and desires to continue the Great Commission. We are asking for prayers for healing, and donations to help with Pastor Hagen's medical expenses. Minimizing this financial burden will help him focus on recovery and getting the strength back to continue his ministry. Please consider helping someone who has spent almost a lifetime helping others, in the name of Jesus. Every little bit helps!

Thank you & God bless!!