Campaign Image

Moving BFF to TX

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Janelle Fifer

Campaign funds will be received by Janelle Fifer

Moving BFF to TX

My BFF is in an emergency situation and we need to get her moved to me here in Texas. I am flying to her to help her pack and get her moved. Your donation will give her a clean slate and allow her to experience life in a safe place. For safety reasons, I cannot give any other information. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Rev
$ 30.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 hours ago

May God bless you and guide you through this challenge

AngelWarrior
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

As you step into this new chapter, may you find peace, safety, and the freedom to rediscover yourself. You deserve a life filled with love, joy, and healing.

Stacy Lodato
$ 20.00 USD
21 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo