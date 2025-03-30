Freedom Project for Troop 1914

Campaign Image

I am excited to share with you my plan for my Freedom Award Project with Trail Life Troop 1914, I will be constructing 14 outdoor Stations of the Cross, depicting Christ's Passion for All Saints Catholic Church. I am asking for donations to help purchase the materials needed to complete this project. My goal is to complete this project over the summer and your support will help make this a reality. Any contribution you can give will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. If there are any donations exceeding my cost, they will be donated to All Saints Catholic Church.


Materials: Pressure Treated Wood, 14 emblems depicting Christ's Passion, Cement and Screws.


