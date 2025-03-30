Campaign Image

Medical Expenses for Flossie Grubbs

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $245

Campaign created by Cecil Grubbs

Medical Expenses for Flossie Grubbs

Greetings

My name is Cecil Grubbs along with my dad Pete. We're speaking to you on behalf of Flossie Grubbs, Dad's mom, who is 95 years old and has endured numerous medical difficulties over the last few years. 

To wit - two major strokes, several urinary tract infections, a COVID diagnosis, a blood infection, and, just in the first two months of this year, a broken finger and a broken hip. Those are the headline issues. The hip surgery and recovery has taken the biggest toll so far. Her insurance has covered the vast majority of the price tag for her treatment (Praise God), but there are still come costs which we have not been able to meet yet. 

Any small contribution is much appreciated. We know how tough times have been. 

Cheers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Janet
$ 5.00 USD
22 hours ago

Katie Bailey
$ 20.00 USD
23 hours ago

Prayers! God bless you!

Gabe
$ 10.00 USD
23 hours ago

Praying and wishing the best!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo