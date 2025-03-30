Medical Expenses for Flossie Grubbs

Greetings

My name is Cecil Grubbs along with my dad Pete. We're speaking to you on behalf of Flossie Grubbs, Dad's mom, who is 95 years old and has endured numerous medical difficulties over the last few years.

To wit - two major strokes, several urinary tract infections, a COVID diagnosis, a blood infection, and, just in the first two months of this year, a broken finger and a broken hip. Those are the headline issues. The hip surgery and recovery has taken the biggest toll so far. Her insurance has covered the vast majority of the price tag for her treatment (Praise God), but there are still come costs which we have not been able to meet yet.

Any small contribution is much appreciated. We know how tough times have been.

Cheers!