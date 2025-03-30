Help Elliott after House Fire

Most of last week, Elliott worked on moving back into his house in Allen. Thursday afternoon, while cleaning up branches that came down with Tornado damage, his house caught fire and quickly burnt to the ground. Thankfully, Elliott is ok, but his dogs were in the house when the fire started. One dog was unable to get out of the house, and 2 others suffered sever burns before getting out.

Several people in the community have reached out to offer aid and assistance, and we appreciate how wonderful our small town of Allen is.

After loosing everything in the fire, Elliott has decided to move to Kentucky to be closer to family and start over there.

If you would like to help Elliott, all donations will go toward Vet bills for Brutus and Ariel and to re-establishing a place to live for Elliott and his 2 remaining dogs.








