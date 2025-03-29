Moving Expenses for Me and the Kiddos

John 16:23 And in that day ye shall ask me nothing. Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it you.

Matthew 21:21 Jesus answered and said unto them, Verily I say unto you, If ye have faith, and doubt not, ye shall not only do this which is done to the fig tree, but also if ye shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; it shall be done.

This year has been tough to say the least. It has forced me to have to make the decision to move back to the lower 48. After a series of unfortunate and unforeseen events.

As some of you may know John was injured with a chainsaw and was unable to work. After healing enough to go back to work he was laid off during winter but is also permanently injured.

Shortly after that my Jeep began to knock since John was injured and winter was coming, we weren't able to work on the Jeep as it was likely the transmission that needed repair. Living very rural I was in need of a vehicle but unable to obtain a reliable one which left me one option and that was to buy a new one, so the kids and I had a vehicle for the long winter months, and I needed transportation for work. Many know that I caregive for a living so missing work would not only adversely impact me but the family that I work for.

That with the significant increase in living expenses such as propane and heating fuel combine with my housing food utilities increasing in the winter on one income it has become overwhelmingly financially exasperating. The stress has become significant to the point of burnout.

After discussing with my husband, the most logical remedy we have decided to move back to our hometown where the medical he needs for his injury, year-round work, and housing options are more abundant. John has used our returns to go back ahead of us to find work, in the meanwhile I am still working full time to pay for both his expenses as well as our monthly expenses here which quite literally leaves me no money to move with.

I have already purchased travel tickets but still need to purchase seaplane tickets to get to the airport as the only mode of travel is by plane or ferry. The other need is shipping my car and household belongings back down south on barge.

I'm actively in the process of selling unneeded possessions however it's not a lot and will not be enough to cover the expenses by April 24. 2025. The sea plane tickets for the kids and I are $597 and the barge to ship my belongings is roughly $4,000. this is last resort option as a couple jobs fell through for my husband. I will have work lined up for myself upon arrival but will have to be able to save for housing costs. So, I am left humbly asking for generous support so that I can get into a better situation. I'd also appreciate the prayer part of things as I could definitely use plenty of those as well. Pray specifically for peace that surpasses my understanding as this has been a difficult year in more ways than I can express and the burnout that I am experiencing.

