Urgent Legal Fees for Guardianship

We are raising urgent legal fees so the children’s maternal grandparents and aunt can obtain guardianship. My sister and her children were victims of domestic abuse. In 2023, my sister became very ill and our mom went to help and stay with her. My sister ended up in the hospital where with the help of the hospital staff they were able to help her and the children get away and protected from their abuser. At this time my sister filed for divorce and protection from the abuser for herself and her two children. Her parents took on the cost of legal fees. After 4 months in the hospital with her mom by her side and God’s healing, my sister, was released from the hospital to go home. She and her two children came to live with her parents, the children’s maternal grandparents in 2023 and have been with them to the present. All the while we have been in a legal battle with the abuser. In 2025, my sister’s health fight took a turn and she became very ill, her body worn down from the abuse, sickness, and continued stress of the legal battle was not able to fight anymore. She recently passed away. We are now in an urgent legal battle to keep her two children protected from the abuser. The children’s maternal grandparents and aunt are seeking guardianship and the legal fees are building. My sisters last wish was that her parents and her sister have guardianship of the children. Before she passed, she said she was at peace because she knew God was going to protect her children. We continue to trust in God’s promises that he will protect the innocent and be victorious to those that believe. We are truly grateful for your generosity and welcome prayers for our family.