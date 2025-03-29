Supporting the McNamee Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly McNamee
Please help. Kim tragically lost her home to a housefire. She needs help to rebuild so she can have a home for herself, her son, and her two grand babies. She owns her property and has worked her whole life, and we need help moving the home pictured to her property.
I am praying God will provide, as He always has, and He always will. I pray others would feel prompted to give and know that this is going to a great cause. We found a house, now we just need the money to move it to her property.
