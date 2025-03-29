Urgent Help Needed for Oussama Baqali

Help Oussama Baqali Reunite with Freedom – Your Support Matters

For the past six months, Oussama Baqali has been held in a Virginia deportation center, waiting for the chance to regain his freedom. Like many seeking a better future, Oussama and three other Moroccans arrived in the U.S. with hopes of building a new life.





Recently, they were given a chance to be released on bond, a moment of relief after months of uncertainty. Two of his fellow detainees have already secured their freedom, thanks to the generosity of friends and family. But Oussama remains behind bars because he cannot afford the $5,000 minimum bond required for his release.





Oussama is not a criminal—he is simply a young man who dared to dream, who took a risk to seek opportunities beyond what was possible in his homeland. Now, he finds himself alone, watching as others walk free while he remains locked away. Time is running out, and he needs our help.





How You Can Help

We are raising $5,000 to secure Oussama’s release so he can have the same opportunity as his friends—to start fresh, work, and contribute to society.





Every dollar counts in this urgent effort. Even a small contribution can make a huge difference in reaching this goal. If you are unable to donate, please share this campaign with others who might be able to help.





Together, we can bring Oussama home. Let’s stand up for him the way we would want others to stand up for us.





🙏 Please donate and share. Thank you for your kindness and support.