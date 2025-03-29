Support for end of FGM

Help End FGM – Protect Girls Now

Millions of girls face the threat of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a harmful practice with devastating physical and emotional effects. I am raising funds to support [specific cause: rescue missions, education, medical care, advocacy] to protect at-risk girls and help survivors heal.

Your donation will provide safe shelters, awareness programs, and medical aid, empowering communities to abandon FGM. Every contribution makes a difference—join the fight to end this practice for good.





