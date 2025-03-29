Support for end of FGM

Monthly Goal:
KES 13,000
Total Raised:
KES 26,000
Raised this month:
KES 26,000
Help End FGM – Protect Girls Now
Millions of girls face the threat of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a harmful practice with devastating physical and emotional effects. I am raising funds to support [specific cause: rescue missions, education, medical care, advocacy] to protect at-risk girls and help survivors heal.
Your donation will provide safe shelters, awareness programs, and medical aid, empowering communities to abandon FGM. Every contribution makes a difference—join the fight to end this practice for good.
Would you like me to adjust this for a specific audience or campaign?
Mollitia et doloribus excepteur obcaecati nulla dignissimos explicabo Velit officiis sequi corrupti deleniti officia
Commodi repellendus Sunt sint aut commodi est sint et beatae in nihil corrupti minima cupiditate sunt earum id
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.