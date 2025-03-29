Campaign Image

Support for end of FGM

Monthly Goal:

 KES 13,000

Total Raised:

 KES 26,000

Raised this month:

 KES 26,000

Campaign created by Musyoki Philip

Help End FGM – Protect Girls Now

Millions of girls face the threat of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a harmful practice with devastating physical and emotional effects. I am raising funds to support [specific cause: rescue missions, education, medical care, advocacy] to protect at-risk girls and help survivors heal.  

Your donation will provide safe shelters, awareness programs, and medical aid, empowering communities to abandon FGM. Every contribution makes a difference—join the fight to end this practice for good.  


Recent Donations
Victoria Cannon
21000.00 KES
41 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
5000.00 KES
44 minutes ago

