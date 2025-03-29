Help me and other persecuted doctors fight back!





In the darkest days of COVID-19, frontline heroes like Dr. Bruce Dooley risked everything to save lives. When government guidelines looked dubious and possibly even dangerous, these courageous physicians turned to science-backed alternatives—including ivermectin, vitamin D, and immune-supporting protocols—to combat the virus. Their methods worked: countless patients credit their survival to these treatments. Yet instead of praise, Dr. Dooley and colleagues faced persecution. Medical regulatory bodies, dismissing patient outcomes and testimonials, suspended their licenses, silenced their voices, and branded them “dangerous” for daring to challenge the mainstream narrative.

These doctors are not reckless—they’re pioneers. Their “crime”? Prioritizing patient lives over rigid protocols. Now, they’re fighting back. With no income and mounting legal fees, Dr. Dooley and his family face financial ruin as they battle the Medical Council to restore his license and protect medical freedom.

This campaign isn’t just about one doctor—it’s a stand against systemic overreach threatening every physician’s right to practice compassionate, individualized care. Your donation will fund critical legal battles to overturn unjust suspensions, hold regulators accountable, and safeguard healthcare autonomy. Every dollar defends a future where doctors can heal without fear.

Patients, families, and advocates worldwide are rallying. Join us. Donate today to help Dr. Dooley and persecuted doctors reclaim their careers, families, and the oath they swore: “First, do no harm.”* Share this campaign—because silencing doctors hurts us all.

**Goal: $150,000**

*Legal fees • Family support • Public awareness efforts*

Stand with courage. Fight for justice.