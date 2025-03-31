Emergency Funding For Julie Jacobsen's Situation

Hello, and thank you so much for your interest in hearing this story and hopefully make a decision financially donate to this campaign. This campaign has been created to provide emergency financial funding support for a very great, sweet and tenacious lady, Julie Jacobson. Julie is currently facing eviction from her house she is renting, and very recently had her vehicle repossessed, due to ongoing and horrendous medical issues that have plagued her for 16 years now.

Julie's dire situation started on September 15, 2009 when she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer (Stage 3). She endured an initial 6 months of chemotherapy and had a Bilateral Mastectomy procedure. Also, all of the Lymph Nodes on her right side were removed due to the cancer metastasizing in those areas. At that time, Julie’s children were 10 and 9 years old.

From 2010 to 2015, Julie had multiple rounds of chemotherapy paired with radiation therapy to battle the cancer. She attempted to take a break from that to allow her body to recover and heal, as those who have endured chemo and radiation know first-hand what physical toll it takes on the body. That break, however, was very short-lived.

In February of 2015, Julie had a medical situation that was initially thought was a heart attack. That was debunked, but what was correctly diagnosed was the devastating discovery that the cancer had now spread into the T-6 region of Julie's spine (bone cancer). This immediately brought on more treatments involving radiation and chemotherapy.

From 2015 to present day, Julie has been fighting the vile cancer which has continuously grown, spreading into her liver, rib cage, and lower lobe area in her right lung. Also, she has been battling multiple Cellulitis attacks in her right arm. Julie has endured 44 separate hospitalizations (yes, 44!) from 2015 to present. In 2023, she had 3 surgeries due to her back breaking under stress from the cancer eating away at her spine and severe loss of calcium from treatment.

In February of 2025, Julie underwent surgery to install a pain relief pump to alleviate the pain she constantly endures in her spine. This will hopefully allow her to have some relief while walking and doing other numerous life activities.

There is a future surgery scheduled for September of 2025 to reinstall the breast implants she previously had removed for previous complications.

Julie is currently on a very excruciating and debilitating round of chemotherapy treatment, which is hindering her physical movement with the potency and its side effects.

As far as the enormous financial burdens that come along with all of these treatments and surgeries, Julie's current medical debt is at $245,000.00. The medical debt, although astronomical at this point, is secondary to her being able to stay in the house she rents and to have a vehicle for transportation again at this point.

Any funds donated to this campaign will immediately go to paying 4 months of back rent, to avoid eviction from the house Julie is currently renting. Also, donation funds will go to purchasing back Julie's Chevrolet Trax that was recently repossessed or purchase another vehicle in its place. The inability to hold down full-time employment with all the treatments and surgeries that she has and continues to endure is to the point of rendering her homeless and without transportation. ANY amount that you could possibly donate would be GREATLY appreciated!!

Thank you for your time and attention reading Julie’s story and God Bless you!!



