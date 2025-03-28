Nenes Fight For Her Life

Here we are guys. Facing what we hoped we wouldn’t have to for… we’ll forever, or at least for many years to come. My mom’s ovarian cancer is back, and it’s not responding well to the treatments she’s doing. If you know my mom at all (Nene to all of us), you know she is a fighter! She will do anything and everything in her power to live! Not just live but live as healthy as possible! She has helped so many through their cancer diagnoses. It was her passion to help people understand how a healthy diet and lifestyle can help prevent cancer, something that she wishes she knew sooner, and something she has pressed with all of us because she doesn’t want to see anyone have to go through what shes going through. Now she needs our help! We are in the fight for her life. We, her family, have researched places all around the world for the best treatment centers. We found one that seems to combine all the best for her and that is where she’s gonna go! The problem is it is expensive!! Most, if not all of their treatments are not covered by insurance. Behind the scenes we are working to fill the void financially, but we need your help! Any dollar amount will be so greatly appreciated. I can promise you every dollar donated will go to a woman that will do everything she can to live a long full life that blesses others. Thank you, God Bless 🩷