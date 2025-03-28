Help Bring Victoria and Cameron Home





Rally for Justice: Help Reunite Victoria and Cameron with Their Family

Join the Movement for Justice for Victoria Johnson and Cameron Graham!

On March 4, 2023, Isaiah (16) and Victoria Johnson (14) and their younger brother Cameron Graham (20 months ) were unjustly taken from their loving and nurturing home in direct violation of their mother’s constitutional rights, federal child welfare laws, and due process protections. For 755 agonizing days, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), aided by corrupt court officials, has wrongfully kept Victoria and Cameron in state custody, where they have endured trauma and abuse. Isaiah has since aged out of foster care and finally got out of extended foster care when he was able to realize that the services were not helping him but kept him under the Draconian conditions of TN DCS and the courts through their third party contractors.

Their mother, Brenda Johnson, has fought tirelessly to bring them home for over two years, but she faces a deeply broken legal system stacked against parents fighting for their children. Judge Travis M. Lampley, in blatant disregard for justice, due process, and federal law, facilitated the unlawful removal of these children, altered court records, and denied their rightful placement with family members.

Brenda and Isaiah have enlisted the help of a dedicated attorney to challenge the wrongful actions of Judge Lampley, Tennessee DCS, and others involved in this unlawful removal. However, the financial burden of legal fees is overwhelming. We urgently seek your support to raise $10,000 to help the family to retain this attorney to fight back and reunite this family.

For example: If Brenda’s 291 Facebook followers donate only $34.36 that would help us reach our $10,000 total sum needed to retain a Family Law Attorney that will fight to #BringVictoriaandCameronHome. If you can’t make a donation we ask you to please share this information with others. #TogetherWeCan #JusticeForTheJohnsonGrahamFamily

How You Can Make a Difference

All your contributions will be directed towards:

✅ Legal Representation: Ensuring Brenda has the strongest legal support to challenge the unlawful actions of Judge Lampley, Tennessee DCS, and others responsible for this injustice.

✅ Court Costs & Filings: Covering necessary legal fees to continue Brenda and Isaiah’s fight in federal court. Case No: 3:24-CV-1304 Johnson et al v. Lampley et al in Tennessee Middle District Court. https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/55663324/Johnson_et_al_v_Lampley_et_al

✅ Advocacy & Awareness: Shining a light on the corruption within Tennessee’s juvenile and family court system to help other families facing similar injustices.

Exposing Judicial Corruption & Systemic Failures

This is not just a custody dispute—this is a violation of fundamental rights and an abuse of judicial power.

🔴 Judge Travis M. Lampley knowingly falsified and altered court records to justify the unlawful removal of Victoria and Cameron.

🔴 He ignored federal law (Families First Prevention Services Act) by denying placement with Victoria and Cameron’s maternal grandmother and aunt, despite the state’s own attorney recommending it.

🔴 On March 6, 2023, Judge Lampley mocked Brenda and her family in court, telling the bailiff “they belong in a circus” before throwing the children’s grandmother and aunt out of the courtroom.

🔴 On November 4, 2024, Judge Lampley ignored a motion for his recusal, silenced Brenda in court, and said, “We don’t have to listen to her.”

🔴 On March 6, 2023 and November 4, 2024 in Brenda’s state cases Judge Lampley forced an attorney upon Brenda despite her clear objections, violating her right to legal representation of her own choosing.

🔴 He engaged in improper ex parte communications, deliberately excluding Brenda and her appointed attorneys from discussions that impacted her case and the custody of her minor children.

This is not justice—this is judicial tyranny.

Every Contribution Matters

Not everyone can donate large amounts, but every single dollar brings us one step closer to holding corrupt officials accountable and bringing Victoria and Cameron home.

💰 Donate: Any amount helps! Your support will directly impact this legal battle.

📢 Spread the Word: Share this fundraiser on social media, email, and within your community. The more people who know, the stronger our fight.

📝 Contact Officials: Demand answers from Tennessee representatives about why these children have been unlawfully detained in state custody for 755 days as of Friday, March 28, 2025.

Call to Action: Demand Accountability!

Victoria and Cameron deserve to be home, with their loving mother and family. Rutherford County Juvenile Court, Murfreesboro Police Officers, and TN DCS must be held accountable for their misconduct.

Contact Elected Officials & Demand Action:

Tennessee State Representative - Mike Sparks (49th District)

📍 Nashville Office: 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Suite 532, Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243

📞 Phone: (615) 741-6829

📧 Email: rep.mike.sparks@capitol.tn.gov

U.S. Senators for Tennessee

📍 Senator Marsha Blackburn

📞 Phone: (202) 224-3344

📍 Senator Bill Hagerty

📞 Phone: (202) 224-4944

Congressman Scott DesJarlais (4th Congressional District - La Vergne, TN)

📍 Washington, D.C. Office: 2304 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515

📞 Phone: (202) 225-6831

Donate Today & Help Us Bring Victoria and Cameron Home! #BringVictoriaAndCameronHome

Together, we can fight against judicial corruption, expose the truth, and reunite a loving family.

#BringVictoriaandCameronHome

Donate Here and all proceeds will go directly towards legal fees, court costs, and any costs associated with bringing home these children who have suffered trauma and abuse while in the state’s custody.





Together we can make a difference and reunite this family.







