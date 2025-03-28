Campaign Image

Support in a Challenging Life Situation

Goal:

 EUR €22,000

Raised:

 EUR €2,148

Campaign created by Madara

Campaign funds will be received by Madara Kozule

Urgent Help Needed for a Struggling Mother

I’m reaching out on behalf of a dear friend who is too ashamed to ask for help herself. She is a single mother, doing everything she can to provide for her child, but she is drowning in debt left behind from escaping an abusive relationship.

When she finally found the strength to leave, she had to fight a legal battle to protect herself and her child. The court fees and legal costs piled up, and now, despite working hard, she can’t keep up with rent, utilities, food, and the crushing weight of unpaid debts.

The situation is dire—her bank accounts are at risk of being frozen, which would leave her and her child completely helpless. She has no one to turn to, and the fear of losing everything is overwhelming.

I know she wouldn't ask, but I can't stand by and watch her suffer. If you can spare anything—no matter how small—it would mean the world to her. Every donation helps keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and prevents her from being pushed further into financial despair.

Please, if you can, help this mother get back on her feet. She deserves a fresh start after everything she has been through.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
€ 1798.00 EUR
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 350.00 EUR
8 hours ago

