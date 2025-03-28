Bies Heal Teams 2025

Bill and I have been blessed with the opportunity to return to Africa this summer. Our trip will look a little different this time as we will be working in two countries. We will be going with a Heal team to Uganda first with Bill participating in physical care and Lasaundra with spiritual care. We will be in Uganda for two weeks. Then we will travel directly to Malawi where we will meet the heal team we will be leading. We will be in Malawi for two more weeks where our team will be doing as many well-child physicals as we are able for the children that Children of the Nations cares for in three villages and one children's home. The money raised will cover travel to Uganda, travel between countries, and our return home, as well as costs for in-country expenses (lodging, food, transportation). This amounts to us raising almost double (not quite) what we usually need to just go to Malawi for two weeks. We have already been blessed with a portion of our funds given from our church missions team! Any support you give is a blessing to us, but even more importantly it is an investment in God's kingdom and the spread of the Gospel in Africa. We are grateful!