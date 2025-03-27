Parish House Fire Donations

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $175
Campaign funds will be received by Johnny Parish
On Thursday, March 20, 2025 Johnny's home was completely destroyed by fire. He lost everything, his home, truck, farm equipment, all of his worldly possessions. Although many precious keepsakes cannot be replaced, Johnny will need to replace all the necessities of life and completely rebuild. Any size donation is greatly appreciated at Johnny works through where to begin.
Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers your way.
Very sorry for your loss, you are in our prayers.
