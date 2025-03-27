Campaign Image

Parish House Fire Donations

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by LaDawn Ross

Campaign funds will be received by Johnny Parish

On Thursday, March 20, 2025 Johnny's home was completely destroyed by fire.  He lost everything, his home, truck, farm equipment, all of his worldly possessions.  Although many precious keepsakes cannot be replaced, Johnny will need to replace all the necessities of life and completely rebuild.  Any size donation is greatly appreciated at Johnny works through where to begin.  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers your way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Grace
$ 25.00 USD
21 hours ago

Very sorry for your loss, you are in our prayers.

