Prayers and support for our Valentina Ariana Ionta

At eleven months old, my dear granddaughter Valentina Ariana Ionta has been diagnosed with a rare pancreatic condition, congenital hyperinsulinemia. She has spent two weeks in the PICU and then a week in a regular pediatric room. Now, after being home for only three weeks, her medication has stopped working. Valentina has been readmitted to the PICU and is awaiting transfer to the Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia for further treatment and potential surgery.

Right now, it is such a hard time for all of us. We need answers to get our sweet girl better. Valentina will be in CHOP for at least eight weeks, undergoing evaluation and testing. If she has surgery, this could stretch out to several months. During this time, her mom will be staying with her and unable to work. Her dad will be there as much as he can but must return to NY to work as his remaining time off is limited. Grandparents will fill in for him and look after Valentina's big brother.

As a family, we stand united in our faith and love for Valentina. Your prayers and support mean the world to us.