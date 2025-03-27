Supporting a MAINE MOM's Legal Fund

In October 2024, Heather Swift’s daughter was brutally attacked on a school bus in Lewiston, Maine, by two Somali refugee students, leaving her with a concussion and lasting trauma. The school’s feeble response and Heather’s fierce advocacy sparked a nightmare: the original assailants—those two girls—have been joined by liberals unleashing vicious cyberattacks and targeting her business, falsely branding her a racist and Nazi despite no evidence to support such lies. With her income slashed and legal battles mounting, Heather needs us now. We have no choice but to go on the offensive and stand with her.

Please donate to her fundraiser to hire a Maine attorney and secure justice for her daughter—every dollar fuels this fight for their safety and dignity.



