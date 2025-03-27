Puckerville Harvest Revival - A Call to the Lost, the Saved, and the Brokenhearted

We are excited to announce the Puckerville Harvest Revival, an event dedicated to sharing the truth of God’s love, spreading His word, and creating a space for life-changing encounters with the Lord Jesus Christ. Our mission is simple—All are welcome.

We believe that every person has the opportunity to hear God’s truth and experience His love through powerful testimonies, heartfelt worship, and a message of hope that transforms lives. At the Puckerville Harvest Revival, we are praying for the lost to be found, for the sick to be healed, for the broken to be restored, and for the hearts of many to be awakened to the presence of Jesus.





Event Highlights Include:

Powerful Testimonies: Hear firsthand accounts of God's faithfulness and miraculous works in the lives of those who have been radically changed.



Baptism Ceremony: Witness powerful moments of transformation as individuals publicly declare their faith in Jesus Christ through baptism.

Praise and Worship: Experience an atmosphere filled with the presence of God through uplifting and spirit-filled worship.

Prayer Wall: A dedicated space for prayer, where we’ll pray for each and every need—physical, emotional, spiritual, or financial. No request is too small, and no prayer goes unheard.





How You Can Help:

The Puckerville Harvest Revival is a completely volunteer-driven event, and we are reaching out to kind-hearted individuals and families to help make this event possible.



Your generous contributions will help cover the costs of:

Tent setup and equipment

Sound systems and lighting

Event logistics and staff

Marketing and promotion to ensure people know about this life-changing event

Prayer teams and ministry supplies





Helping us meet the needs of the community

We are a community coming together to see the kingdom of God grow, and your support will directly impact the lives of everyone who attends. Whether you’re able to give $5, $50, $500, or more, every penny is making a difference.

Join Us in Prayer and Giving:

We believe in the power of prayer and the power of generosity. If you are unable to donate at this time, please lift us up in prayer. Pray for open hearts, for lives to be transformed, for the lost to be saved, and for the Holy Spirit to move in mighty ways.





Your Impact:

Your donation will not just be a financial gift—it will be an investment in souls. You’re contributing to an event where individuals will be saved, healed, baptized, and experience true transformation in the name of Jesus. You’re helping create a space for people to come face-to-face with the God who loves them unconditionally.

Let’s make a difference together.

We are so thankful for each one of you who steps up to support this revival, whether through your prayers, financial contributions, or spreading the word. Your support brings us one step closer to making the Puckerville Harvest Revival a reality.

Together, let’s bring the lost to Christ and show the world His truth, love, and power.

Donate Now & Be a Part of Something Greater!