Resettle war displaced family in native Congo

War torn Congo has forced many to flee the fighting. Felly Kamunga and his wife with 4 children were among these. They made it to South Africa and are official UN Refugees - but there is no real work for non-South Africans except driving Uber or part time odd jobs. The Kamunga family's main income has been suddenly cut off due to car being dismantled and many parts stolen.

I lived in South Africa from 2017 to 2020 and Felly was my main Uber driver for that time. I got to know him well as a Christian man and have maintained contact with him over the years. President Donald Trump has intervened and ended the long war between Congo and Rwanda! The Kamunga family is now able to return to their native country and start a new life raising chickens for sale. I am helping with food and rent money, but need others to have compassion in providing this family the means to support themselves. We recently came up with a plan to resettle them, get them some land and help starting a business. That is the purpose of this campaign.

Those donating USD should know your gift is multiplied by 18 times in South African currency (Rand or ZAR, $1 = 17.5 ZAR) and almost 3000 times in Congolese Francs due currency exchange rates. Even a small donation goes a long way in these countries.

The land is only $500 for 2.5 acres (1 hectare) and another few hundred for buying the chickens. Other costs will be providing them with rent while their business gets established and getting them a vehicle (most expensive single item). Please help this Christian man start a new life and help rebuild war torn Congo!

Thank you and God Bless.