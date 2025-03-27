Help Maha and her family evacuate from Gaza

Hello everyone,

My name is Maha Alabadla, a mother of several children, each carrying wounds deeper than words can describe. The home I built brick by brick through years of effort has been reduced to rubble.

My Family’s story is one of loss, yet an unbreakable determination to survive and to give all of our Children a better future, this is why we need your assistance in our time of need.

After more than a year and a half of relentless war in gaza, we are still breathing, but death hovers over us at every moment—as if we are the living dead.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take very long before the Israeli

forces instructed us all to move south, and so, we became displaced and had to walk away from our dream home and from our hopes of a bright future for our children in Gaza City.

Currently, my Family is surviving through conditions that no Human should ever have to witness, never mind endure.

In gaza we have lost access to clean water, and the contamination has led to anemia and malnutrition. The scarcity of food and essential resources makes it impossible to provide even the basics for survival. With the invasion creeping intoKhan Yunis City - South Gaza, only meters from where we stay, every movement outside becomes a dangerous gamble.

We are no longer just without a home—we are without shelter. We sleep on the ground, with nothing above us but the vast, unforgiving sky. The harsh winter is already upon us, and the rain is not a blessing but a threat, seeping into our bones and putting my daughters at even greater risk. They shiver in the cold, and with every drop of rain, I feel the weight of helplessness crushing me.

There have been many days where we all had to go without food or water and more days in which myself and went without any sustenance in order to give our young children the

small amount of nutrition that we could source on those days.

The goal I set is to cover the costs of saving my family from death, providing care and covering living expenses in Egypt as follows:

- Passport fees for 5 people: we need €500, €100 per person.

- To cross the Rafah border into Egypt, we need 35,000 euros for 5 people, and each adult pays 7,000 euros.

- Rent, utilities and living expenses in Egypt for one year: about 10,000 Euros.

- Transport fees, donation fees and the possibility of cost fluctuations in times of war. We need 3,500 euros

As such, we've decided to set the goal at 49,000 euros. As mentioned before, any extra funds we get will go towards helping them find accomodations and anything else they might need once they're in Egypt.

I reach out today not as someone looking for an escape, but as a mather who simply wants his children to survive. I want them to live—not just to breathe but to feel the warmth of safety, to sleep without fear, and to know the comfort of a home again.

I am eternally grateful for any contribution that you can make, no matter how modest it may be, and I hope that the generosity that you show our family will return to you tenfold in your own life.

My deepest gratitude to you all for your time to read about my family and for your support also.