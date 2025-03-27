Publishing a Book of Poems from Abba!!!

God has gave me Many Poems throughout my Time, and I Initially Started Sharing Them on Tiktok, just to get Them Out there, and Try to be a Blessing to Others!8! As I got More, and More up, People Kept Asking me when I was going to get Them Published... I didn't Want to at 1st, but the More People Said I Should, it Felt like Abba was Giving me Confirmation, that He wants me to!8! I Don't have the Money for it Myself, so if He Wants this to Happen, I Need a Miracle!8! I've Always had too Much Pride to Ask for Help of Any Kind, but Closed Mouths Don't get Fed, and Sometimes We are Hindering our Opportunities for a Blessing by Not Saying Anything!8! If He Lays it on Your Heart to Donate, I will be Humbly Appreciative, and I Pray for Blessings on Everyone Who Even Reads this!8! I want to Leave Y'all with a Poem that has Helped me get Thru Many Dark Times in the Last Few Months, in Hopes it Touches Some of You, and so You get just a little Taste of what He's Given me!8!

Remember to Praise God in the Good Times, and Bad!8! He Wants to Hear Your Voice, when You're Happy, or Sad!8! He Loves You More, than You could Ever Know!8! Just Surrender, and Watch How Much You Grow!8! Don't Worry about the Problems You Face on Earth!8! You were Loved by the Almighty, before Your Birth!8! Put Your Trust in Him, and Give Him Your All!8! Let Him Work in You, then Follow the Call!8! If You're going thru a Storm, or in Your Glory!8! Always Remember the One, who Writes Your Story!8!

Thank You for Your Consideration, Much Agape Love, and YAH Baruch You All... For Those Who Don't Know, YAH Baruch is God Bless in Hebrew!8!







