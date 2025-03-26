Kim McQuarrie's Cancer Journey

An early morning emergency colonoscopy on February 27 led to an immediate identification of a 2 x 4 cm tumor. Excessive bleeding led to an ER visit that afternoon. The blessing was completing the multitude of tests required to be scheduled for surgery. I was discharged on February 29 and headed home for rest and prayer. On February 30, I received the diagnosis of colon rectal cancer. A surgery to remove the tumor was planned for April 9 but by the Grace of God it happened on March 18th removing fibroids and the cancer.

The pain increases daily. I am working with two pain centers focusing on natural ways to reduce pain, improve healing, and boost immunity.

The surgery has a large deductible, appointment copayments, and additional pain treatment.





Update March 26th:

Got surgery stitches taken out today. Diagnosed with stage 3 and will be talking to an oncologist about starting chemo treatments along with natural treatments that are not covered by Insurance.





Here is the link for the meal train set up for Kim and the boys:

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/73yn9m?fbclid=IwY2xjawJRP9FleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVU5D9xdgRAtvjdxsCAG6LRXIszQz4PENpgR-VadrcZDRdjo8YNjDdbynQ_aem_CE5WhOd7zz4IrZtldiR8Aw





First, Kim asks for prayer. Please join her in requesting God’s will for all of this and the opportunity to display God’s glory in everything in her life. Second, pray for a clear plan to cover these expenses. I will update this page as soon as I get more information, thank you.







