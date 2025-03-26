Spreading the Gospel in the Streets

Dear Friends, Family, and Believers,





We are stepping out in faith to bring the love of Jesus beyond the walls of the church — right to the streets where it’s needed most. Our Street Gospel Ministry is dedicated to reaching the lost, feeding the hungry, and sharing the life-changing message of Christ with those who feel forgotten. But we can’t do this alone.





Every time we set foot on the streets, we encounter hearts longing for hope. We see people battling addiction, homelessness, and brokenness. Yet, in the midst of their struggles, we witness something powerful — the undeniable light of God’s love breaking through.





To continue this mission, we are humbly asking for your help. We are raising funds to cover essential needs, including:

• Bibles — To place the Word of God in as many hands as possible.

• Sound Equipment — To proclaim the Gospel loud enough to reach every ear.

• Food & Supplies — To show Christ’s love in action by meeting physical needs.





No amount is too small. Whether it’s $5, $50, or just a share of this post, your support makes an eternal impact. Together, we can plant seeds of faith, bring hope to the hurting, and remind people that they are never too far gone for God’s grace.





“For I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in.” — Matthew 25:35





Thank you for standing with us in this mission. Let’s make heaven crowded.





With love and gratitude,

Melvin Rivera and Zaianny Silva

Marked to make a Mark! (Marcados para Marcar)