Supporting the Binnendyk Family

On March 15, 2025, Jaden Binnendyk was involved in a motorcycle accident in Palm Beach, Florida. Jaden is a graduate of Western Michigan Christian High School (Class of 2023) and is currently studying business at Palm Beach Atlantic University. He sustained multiple serious injuries, including a concussion, bruised lungs, shattered pelvis, and extensive road rash. His parents, Jeff and Amy, traveled to Florida from West Michigan the following day and have remained by his side in the weeks following. Jaden has begun a long and difficult road to recovery. He has started some physical therapy and remains at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach until he is physically able to be transported. Eventually, Jaden will travel back home to Michigan to continue his recovery.



Many people have asked how they can support the Binnendyk family during this challenging time. With their permission, this fund has been established to assist the Binnendyk family with medical bills, travel expenses, and any other unexpected costs along the way. Your love, prayers, and support mean the world to them as they walk this difficult road. Thank you for keeping Jaden and his family in your thoughts and prayers!



